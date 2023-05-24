The Kansas City Chiefs have filed a lawsuit against their official tequila supplier. The suit alleges that Don Neron Spirits failed to pay two installments of its $4 million partnership with the NFL team, according to the Kansas City Star.

The California-based spirits company partnered with the Chiefs in early 2022, agreeing to pay a total of $4,075,614 in installments for the “official tequila” sponsorship for the 2022-2023 season. The lawsuit alleges that Don Neron was due to pay the first installment of $180,000 in April 2022, but the brand didn’t complete the payment until August. Two additional scheduled payments due that summer were allegedly not paid at all. The Kansas football team ended the partnership in February 2023. The total debt listed on the lawsuit amounts to $3,939,700 and includes the remaining contract payout, interest, and attorney fees to enforce the payment plan.

As the team’s exclusive tequila supplier, Don Neron was promised select logo placement on signage during games and Kansas City Chiefs marketing materials. Chiefs players would also make brief appearances at brand activations at a Kansas City Hy-Vee grocery store, per the Kansas City Star.

Don Neron Spirits was conceptualized in 2018, and offers silver, reposado, and reposado black tequilas.

The first hearing for the lawsuit is set for August.