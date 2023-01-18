Sierra Nevada’s “Little Thing” line is about to grow.

On Wednesday, the brand announced a new addition to its portfolio: An all-new Hazy series debuting this year, beginning with the first launch this week. The limited-edition Juicy Little Thing, available now, is a 6.5 percent ABV IPA, according to a Jan. 18 press release.

The new Hazy series, a play on the brand’s classic line launched in 2018, is set to feature several limited-edition releases spaced throughout the year. Juicy Little Thing kicks off the series and will be available through April.

The new hazy IPA is brewed with a “specialized yeast strain” as well as Sterling, Citra, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops. Drinkers can expect notes of stone fruit, apricot, tropical fruit, and citrus, according to the brand’s tasting notes.

If Juicy Little Thing isn’t your thing, you won’t have to wait long for the series’ next installment. Sierra Nevada plans to launch the next “mystery” brew in May, after Juicy Little Thing disappears from shelves.

“What’s exciting about the Limited Hazy Series is that we’re selecting hazy IPA variants with interesting and unique flavor profiles, and they’re each only available for a limited time,” Sierra Nevada Brewing brand director Kyle Ingram states in the release. “Drinkers who love the hazy IPA beer style are definitely going to love what we’re doing because they’ll get to try something fresh and different each time we release a new beer in the series, which will happen about three times a year.”

Here’s to a haze-filled 2023!