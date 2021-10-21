Johnnie Walker has appointed Dr. Emma Walker as the company’s newest master blender. Walker is set to become the whisky giant’s first female master blender in the company’s 201-year history.

Since joining Diageo 13 years ago — and working at Johnnie Walker for the last six — Walker has been the brains behind many of the brand’s innovations. Among these, Walker worked on the Blue Label Ghost and Rare series and Jane Walker.

Walker is taking over from Dr. Beveridge OBE, who will retire at the end of this year following a 40-year career at Johnnie Walker and Diageo. The team is delighted for Walker to take over “at an exciting time,” Johnnie Walker global brand director Julie Bramham said in a press release.

“Scotch is being enjoyed in so many different ways by people from all over the world and I know that Emma and her team will continue to develop the exceptional tastes, textures, and flavors that we are renowned for,” Bramham stated.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Walker will lead a 12-member team of whisky makers to do just that. She plans to introduce blends and flavors that “appeal to a new generation of Scotch whisky fans,” according to Press and Journal.

“I am honored to take on the title of Master Blender of Johnnie Walker, and at an exciting time for the brand as we embark on the next step of our journey looking ahead to the next 200 years,” Walker said.

Having the same surname as the company, we’re sure Walker will feel right at home in her new role (though she has no relation to the original Johnnie Walker family).