For a brand that’s been alive since 1759, Guinness is still dreaming up new ways to give back to the community.

On Thursday, the iconic Irish stout brand launched “Guinness Gives Back,” a multi-year partnership with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. According to a Sept. 15 press release, Burrow — as part of the collaboration — is pledging volunteer hours of his time to serve communities in need. While participating philanthropies and specifics on the number of hours pledged are not listed, the release calls back to Burrow’s passion for eliminating food insecurity in his hometown of Cincinnati.

“Many people in our country are facing a series of challenges right now and can benefit from the support of others, and I am humbled to be in a position to make a difference — and encourage others to do so, as well,” Burrow states in the release. “Teaming up with a brand like Guinness, who has ‘giving back’ at the core of what they do, just makes sense.”

Burrow will be joining fellow quarterback Joe “Cool” Montana, who has partnered with Guinness since 2020, in the 2022 “Guinness Gives Back” initiative.

Guinness is no stranger to community outreach; during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand committed to fighting food insecurity in Baltimore. As the Guinness Open Gate Brewery closed to guests, employees dedicated their time to bake a total of 50,000 loaves of “brewers’ bread” for the Maryland Food Bank.

Since March 2020, Guinness has contributed almost $3 million dollars to communities in need. Great brews and deserving causes? Sounds like the perfect pairing.