A beloved Kentucky brand’s latest bourbon series will include some of its most mature releases to date.

James B. Beam Distilling Co. is dropping a trio of 17-year-old straight bourbon whiskeys this summer, according to a June 1 press release. The new Hardin’s Creek Kentucky series celebrates Jim Beam heritage and the midwestern state’s unique terroir, per the brand.

Each whiskey features the same mash bill and is aged for 17 years at one of the brand’s Kentucky distillery locations: Clermont, Frankfort, and Boston. While the base liquid in each of the expressions remains the same, the distillery claims that the climate of each campus adds a noticeable difference in the whiskey’s attributes.

“The Kentucky Series is a testament to the influence of location and how nature plays such a vital role in liquid maturation,” master distiller Freddie Noe says in the press release. “While these three bourbons were made with the same mash bill and aged in Kentucky, the micro-climates and environments at each location are distinctly different, which greatly impacts the taste of each product. As my Granddaddy Booker Noe said, ‘Set it and let nature take over.'”

The first installment, named for the Clermont distillery, is now available in select markets. The brand describes it as a rich amber liquid with aromas of burnt sugar and vanilla, with flavors of caramelized oak and leather on the palate. The 55 percent ABV bourbon retails for $169.99.

Frankfort will debut on Aug. 1, with the Boston expression to follow on Sept. 1.