Travelers passing through the John F. Kennedy airport in New York City can soon relax at its newest luxury lounge.

Three new bars are coming to The Greenwich Lounge Experience at the JFK airport — including one that features taps from NYC-local Brooklyn Brewery. The Greenwich Lounge joins two other new, premium lounges in Terminal 8: the Soho Lounge and the Chelsea Lounge.

The Tasting Room and Bridge Bar open this month, according to One Mile at a Time. The lounge will highlight Brooklyn Brewery as its first beer partner — including the menu, which will feature beer flights from the brewing company. The premium passenger taproom will replace the Flagship First Dining area.

The launch coincides with the 35th anniversary of Brooklyn Brewery’s core Brooklyn Lager.

The revamped lounge area, located in Terminal 8, is a partnership between American Airlines and British Airways. Beyond sipping brewskis at the upscale taproom, visitors will also have the opportunity to snack on light bites such as beer-braised bratwurst, French onion grilled cheese, and beer floats for dessert.

The upscale Bridge Bar is decorated with a mid-century modern, vintage design aesthetic and includes an extensive menu of non-alcoholic and alcoholic cocktails, including brands such as Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz.

We can’t imagine a better way to spend a layover.