There are few more delightful things in this world than biting into a warm jam-filled donut. One distillery’s vodka — set to hit shelves early next month — was inspired by just that, and if past sales are any indication, it won’t be available for long.

Detroit City Distillery’s unique Pączki Day Vodka goes on sale on Feb. 3, according to a press release. The raspberry jelly donut-flavored spirit, distilled using real pastries, is a limited-edition release that has been offered annually for the past five years. It sold out in 72 hours last year and celebrates the Polish tradition of Pączki Day.

What exactly is pączki, one might ask? If you’re a Polish speaker, you might already know that it means “donuts” — thus Pączki Day quite literally translates to “Donuts Day.” It coincides with the observation of Fat Tuesday, a food-filled celebration occurring prior to the Christian season of Lent.

The distillery reports that it is already being flooded with requests for the coveted vodka.

“It’s been incredible to see Pączki Day Vodka become a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and watch the sensation grow nationwide,” Detroit City Distillery co-owner Michael Forsyth states in the release. “People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It’s a special thing when a spirit brings people together.”

Each 750-milliliter bottle sits at 44 percent ABV and contains only two ingredients: vodka and fresh raspberry pączki from Detroit-local Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery. It retails for $35 and can be purchased at the Detroit City Distillery’s Tasting Room, as well as at retailers in Michigan and Illinois and through a network of nationwide direct-to-consumer shippers.

It’s recommended to drink the novelty vodka over ice, stirred into a cocktail, or paired with pączki. Don’t mind if we do.