We have to wonder how many Jell-O packets this took.

The famous annual Jell-O Shot Challenge at Omaha’s Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina saw a new record on June 19, according to local media outlet WDSU. The Nebraska bar — which is located within walking distance of the Charles Schwab Field where the 2023 College World Series was held last week— recorded the sale of the highest number of shots purchased by a single person.

Rocco’s Jell-O Shot Challenge has been a standing tradition since 2016, when eight college teams from across the midwestern and southern U.S. began the competition during the annual college baseball tournament, according to local outlet WBRZ. Each year, the bar records the number of Jell-O shots ordered by fans of each college team throughout the week-long tournament. This year, fans of Louisiana State University bought a whopping 21,435 Jell-O shots during the course of the series, shattering the previous record of 18,777 gelatin shots set by Ole Miss in 2021.

LSU’s victory was largely possible thanks to the new record holder for most shots ordered by an individual: Todd Graves, founder and CEO of fast-food chain Raising Cane’s. Graves reportedly placed the winning order after asking how many shots it would take to surpass Ole Miss’s record.

The moment LSU took down the Rocco's CWS Jello Shot Record It is Monday. (Pictured is Todd Graves @ToddGraves – founder of @raisingcanes & LSU alum who bought 6K jello shots to take down Ole Miss, along with @PeterBurnsESPN & @realbenmcdonald) New # – 21,435 pic.twitter.com/1OVUNJzZ1s — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) June 19, 2023

The indulgent competition is for a good cause, too: The shots cost $5 each this year, and Rocco’s pledges a hefty donation of the proceeds to the food banks at all eight universities and the Heartland Food Bank.