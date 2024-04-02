A new flavored whiskey from Jamie Foxx just hit the shelves.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award-winning actor and beverage alcohol company WES Brands unveiled Brown Sugar Blend (BSB for short), a whiskey that combines the aromatic spice of cinnamon with the sweetness of brown sugar. According to a press release, the whiskey — a reformulation of Brown Sugar Bourbon, which Foxx purchased from Heritage Distilling Co. in 2021 — took two years to design and develop.

“Life is precious so I’ve always tried living it to the fullest. As an avid whiskey drinker, owning a brand that is sippable and unlike any other has been a life goal of mine; with BSB, I’m finally making that happen,” Foxx, BSB owner and creative director, explained in the release. “BSB is an ode to my personal philosophy — it’s about bringing people together to create life and have fun.”

While the original Brown Sugar Bourbon sold at 60 proof, Brown Sugar Blend is bottled at 70 proof and instead falls under the whiskey category. The new product is blended and bottled in Columbia, Tenn.

BSB is the first flavored whiskey in the WES Brands portfolio, which also includes Flecha Azul tequila, Fraser & Thompson whiskey, and Aspen Vodka. According to Lauren Kiyak, SVP of marketing at WES Brands, the decision to launch a flavored whiskey factored in current trends in the drinks space.

“Last year was a record year for flavored whiskies. U.S. depletions reached 18.25 million in 2023, up from 14 million cases in 2019,” Kiyak said in the press release. “We knew we had an incredible opportunity on our hands. With Jamie’s creative lead, BSB now sits at the intersection of fashion and sports, a modern tribute to nostalgic tech and delicious flavors.”

In addition to its reformulation, BSB also comes in updated packaging: a matte-black bottle accompanied by a glow-in-the-dark letterman patch intended to make the product stand out on shelves.

Brown Sugar Blend is currently available online nationwide and in limited quantities at select retailers in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $24.99.