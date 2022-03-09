Jameson Irish Whiskey is making its RTD debut with the release of a new 6 percent ABV canned ginger and lime cocktail, according to a press release.

“The Jameson Ginger & Lime ready-to-drink cocktail was inspired by one of our all-time fan-favorite recipes,” said Kate Pomeroy, head of innovation at Pernod Ricard North America. “Our goal was simple – to create a cocktail experience that is easy and delicious.”

Whiskey-based canned cocktails have seen a surge in popularity recently, echoing consumer demand for ready-to-drink concoctions. Jameson hopes to take advantage of that popularity with its own iteration.

The release was timed to coincide with upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, an event that Jameson has deemed a two-day holiday this year, to take place across March 17 and 18.

The cocktail is available nationwide in packs of four, for $12.99.