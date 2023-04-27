This new collab combines classic Tennessee whiskey and fast cars.

McLaren Racing and Jack Daniel’s are teaming up to launch a limited-edition bottle, according to a recent press release. The McLaren Racing bottle features the racing team’s signature orange color and distinctive stripes.

While the liquid inside the bottle remains the same classic Jack Daniel’s Sour Mash Whiskey, the commemorative bottle stands as a unique collector’s item to mark the partnership. The brands’ respective founders — Jack Daniel and Bruce McLaren — are featured on the limited-edition packaging.

“We’re excited to celebrate our partnership with a special bottle that nods to our shared spirit of independence, authenticity, and boldness,” Jack Daniel’s global managing director Sophia Angelis states in the release. “We have been working with the McLaren team to develop unparalleled experiences for both racing and whiskey fans, and we can’t wait to share more on what we have in store.”

The two brands announced their global partnership in September 2022, sharing that Jack Daniel’s imagery would appear on the team’s racing cars and be accompanied by themed cocktail recipes and other marketing activations throughout the year.

“Entering the fast-growing world of Formula 1 with McLaren Racing aligns perfectly with our vision to make Jack Daniel’s the most iconic spirits brand globally,” Angelis said in the 2022 press release. “Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing have always been bold, confident brands and we are excited about the platform that this partnership presents for Jack Daniel’s and McLaren to take our responsible drinking message to a new audience and engage fans all over the world.”

The limited-release collaboration bottles drop this month and will be available in select Formula 1 markets, per the brand.