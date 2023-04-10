Conservative drinkers are calling for yet another booze boycott.

This week’s target is Jack Daniel’s, regarding a recently-resurfaced, Pride Month-timed campaign that’s nearly two years old, according to Newsweek. The June 2021 video series “Drag Queen Summer Glamp” featured three former contestants from the hit reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” It was shot on Jack Daniel’s distillery grounds in Lynchburg, Tenn., as queens BeBe Zahara Benet, Trinity the Tuck, and Manila Luzon competed in challenges and quipped one-liners while sipping Tennessee Fire whiskey.

Displeased drinkers took to Twitter to protest the Tennessee whiskey label including country musician Travis Tritt, who posted a photo from the drag queen campaign and stated “drinkers should take note.”

A similar social media response occurred last week when a Bud Light partnership with trans activist and TikTok creator Dylan Mulvaney went viral among right-wing circles. In response, Tritt also tweeted that he’d remove Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality riders. Other musicians instead took to Twitter to show support for the brand: Noodles, guitarist of punk band The Offspring, responded that he’d add the beer and spirits brands to the group’s event rider.

We are going to be adding Anheiser-Busch products & Jack Daniels to our hospitality rider just to piss off a bunch of dimwitted bigots who fear what they don’t understand. I know a shit-ton of artists who feel exactly the same. (And we all drink A LOT) https://t.co/z94xPnobVi — Noodles (@TheGnudz) April 6, 2023

In a recent statement to Newsweek, Jack Daniel’s explained its spirits are “made with everyone in mind, including the LGBTQ+ community. As a longtime champion of the LGBTQ+ community, Jack Daniel’s celebrates individuality and living life boldly on your own terms.” On the Pride campaign site for its cinnamon-flavored whiskey, the brand also says: “Tennessee Fire is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community year-round through representation in media we produce, nurturing a diverse and inclusive business, and partnerships and donations to GLAAD.”

The Tennessee whiskey brand is currently one of the best-selling spirit brands in the United States and boasts a robust 300,0000 visitors a year at its Tennessee distillery. Jack Daniel’s was named the “Most Patriotic Spirit Brand in America” in 2021.