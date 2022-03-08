Jack Daniel’s is continuing to ride the wave of demand for RTD spirits by expanding the nationwide availability of its canned cocktail portfolio, according to a press release shared today.

The whiskey brand threw its hat into the ever-crowded canned cocktail ring in 2020 by launching Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails in three flavors: Jack & Cola, Honey & Lemonade, and Jack Apple Fizz. Each of the cans saw a successful regional launch, giving way to the brand’s eventual decision to expand from 14 markets to all 50 states. VinePair featured the Honey & Lemonade variety as one of the 14 best whiskey-based canned cocktails last year.

“By pairing the bold and unique flavor of Jack with the convenience of a spirit-based cocktail, we’re giving even more friends the opportunity to enjoy our Tennessee Whiskey, right in time for summer,” Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel’s ready-to-drink brand director, said in the release..

A 4-pack of 12oz cans retails for $12.99, with a single can for $3.99.