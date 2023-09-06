On Wednesday, Jack Daniel Distillery announced the release of Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey, the first rye whiskey in its popular Bonded Series. Bottled at 100 proof, or 50 percent ABV, Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey joins just two other expressions in the extension: Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash.

Each batch of Bonded Rye was distilled by Jack Daniel’s master distiller Chris Fletcher and aged on site at their Lynchburg distillery in handmade American white oak barrels. The new expression is distilled from a mash bill consisting of 70 percent rye, 18 percent corn, and 12 percent malted barley and is charcoal-mellowed before it enters barrels for maturation. According to the brand, the spirit imparts aromas of dried fruit and lingering toffee and rye’s signature spiced finish on the palate.

“The Bottled-in-Bond designation on Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is another stamp of quality, assuring consumers that every drop of our whiskey is made right here in Lynchburg at the Jack Daniel Distillery with the highest standards possible,” says Fletcher in a press release. In order to be considered a bottled-in-bond whiskey, a spirit must be distilled to 100 proof by one single distiller during a single season before maturing in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey is available nationwide packaged 700mL bottles for a suggested retail price of $31.99.