On Monday, the Jack Daniel Distillery announced that it will release a 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey. According to the brand, the expression — which is the oldest whiskey from the brand to date — has not been available for purchase since the early to mid-1900s.

The liquid is the latest in Jack Daniel’s Aged Series, an annual, limited-edition release that aims to pay homage to the history of the Lynchburg distillery. In addition to Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, this year’s lineup also includes Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3 and Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 4.

Made from the brand’s flagship mash bill of 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 8 percent rye, 14-Year-Old was filtered through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal before it was laid to rest. The final product arrives at 126.3 proof (63.15 percent ABV) and is said to offer aromas of cinnamon and creamy butterscotch before a rich, leathery palate takes over, accented by notes of aged oak, baking spices, and pipe tobacco.

At a slightly lower ABV, Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3 is bottled at 53.5 percent ABV and also delivers notes of pipe tobacco, seasoned oak, and butterscotch, according to the brand. Rounding out this year’s bottlings is the 10-Year-Old Batch 4, which is the mellowest of the three at just 48.5 percent ABV. The Tennessee whiskey is said to offer layers of dark fruit, oak, and bittersweet cocoa.

“When we released our first Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey a few years ago, we set out to honor the legacy of Jack Daniel himself and replicate the lineup of age-stated whiskeys available during his time,” Jack Daniel’s master distiller Chris Fletcher explained in a press release. “This year’s releases build upon that as we re-introduce our new 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, the oldest age-statement for Jack Daniel’s in the last 100 years or more.”

700 mL bottles of Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old, 12-Year-Old, and 10-Year-Old will be available in limited quantities nationwide starting this month at a suggested retail price of $149.99, $94.99, and $84.99, respectively.