Jack Daniel’s is a household name in the whiskey world, and as such, the brand is paying homage to its long-lasting legacy. Next month, the spirit giant is releasing its first age-stated whiskey in over a century.

The 10-year-old whiskey will “pay tribute to the brand’s past” in the first bottle of its kind to be launched since Prohibition. For the distillery company that began in 1866, there is ample history to honor.

“This product has been hand-crafted by our distillery team in Lynchburg over the last 10 summers all while keeping up with the growing demand for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey around the world,” master distiller Chris Fletcher said in an emailed press release. “[It] celebrates our modern-day whiskey making, while also paying tribute to our founder and history. It is a special time for us all.”

For the past ten years, Fletcher and his team have been aging the classic Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey in oak barrels. The resulting whiskey is complex and oaky, with notes of fig and raisin. Fans of Jack Daniel’s will still get the brand’s signature notes of butterscotch and soft fruit, with a finish of sweet tobacco and spice.

Aside from the taste, each bottle design showcases a piece of the brand’s long history; the same cartouche featured on Jack Daniel’s aged bottle 100 years ago can be found hand-drawn on the 10-year-old bottle.

Coming in at 97 proof — the brand’s highest to date — each 750mL bottle will sell for $70 across the United States. But supplies are limited once they hit shelves in early September, so be sure to snag yourself a bottle sooner than later (or you may have to wait another century).