Yes, you read that headline right — residents in the eastern United States could soon enjoy In-N-Out Burger without having to make a cross-country trip. According to Eater, the famed West Coast chain is heading to Tennessee by 2026, signaling future expansions outside of the West Coast.

In-N-Out Burger announced the opening of a new Tennessee office on Tuesday, according to a Jan. 10 press release from the company. This marks the chain’s first step towards expanding east of Texas.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries, and shakes,” In-N-Out owner and president Lynsi Snyder states in the release. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas.”

An “Eastern territory office” will open soon in Franklin, Tenn., which is located a little over 20 miles south of Nashville. In-N-Out currently has nearly 400 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado. But the family-owned chain (which is not franchised) has long resisted expansion into the eastern and central U.S., with Synder telling Forbes in 2018 that In-N-Out would not open locations east of Texas during her lifetime.

As the restaurant prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in October, East Coast burger enthusiasts might see this expansion as long overdue.