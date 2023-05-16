The International House of Pancakes is finally bringing its signature scents of coffee and maple syrup to the masses.

The IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser promises to fill your home with the welcoming aroma of diner pancakes, according to a brand press release. In lieu of traditional essential oils, this promotional diffuser emits a buttery pancake aroma reminiscent of the classic diner. The machine, shaped like an IHOP coffee mug, is rechargeable and comes pre-filled with the chain’s Buttery Syrup scent oil.

Starting today, it’s available exclusively on Amazon for $19.99 and only while supplies last.

The diffuser launch was timed to bring yet another aspect of the IHOP experience to consumers: at-home access to the chain’s signature coffee. This month, IHOP is partnering with Kraft to offer its diner coffee in grocery stores. Three flavors of the ground roast coffee — Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Buttery Syrup, and Signature Blend — are now available in grocery retailers across the U.S. Each roast is available in bags and individual K-Cup pods starting at $7.99.

“With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavors inspired by our best-selling pancakes,” IHOP chief marketing officer Kieran Donahue says in the release. “Kraft Heinz is the perfect partner to bring our iconic flavors to our guests and help serve up joy each morning with IHOP Coffee as part of our fans’ morning routines.”

Sounds like it’s an “add to cart” kind of day.