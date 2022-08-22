Whether it’s “The Bachelor” night with the girls, or simply another night of binge-watching “Community” reruns, television and wine pair extremely well together. A new line of pop culture-inspired wines — made in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and named after a “Game of Thrones” prequel — is making that connection just a bit easier.

“House of the Dragon” wines, produced by Vintage Wine Estates, are now available online. The selection includes two California red wines and an Oregon Pinot Noir, according to a June press release. Seven Kingdoms Cellars, a vineyard owned and operated by Vintage Wine Estates, creates and bottles the wines.

The Warner Bros. merchandise line is inspired by the highly-hyped prequel series produced by HBO, which is set 200 years prior to the wildly popular “Game of Thrones” series. The first season of “House of the Dragon” premiered on Aug. 21 live on HBO and is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Even the line’s branding is an homage to the edgy drama series; the labels on the dark bottles are dramatic, featuring three-headed dragons wrapped in a round design. A distinctive font, recognizable to “Game of Thrones” fans, also connects the wines to the new HBO show.

Three wines are included in the promotional series: a 2020 red blend from the Lodi appellation in California, a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from California, and a 2021 Pinot Noir from Oregon. The wines are available in 750-milliliter bottles and can be purchased online directly from the House of the Dragon merchandise website.

No dragons or backstabbing included.