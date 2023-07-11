Restaurant chain Hooters filed for label approval on two new flavored whiskeys earlier this month, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). Per the filing, the company plans to introduce two questionable whiskey flavors: Hot Honey and Lemon Pepper.

According to the four proposed labels, the new offerings — seemingly inspired by two popular Hooters wing sauces — will be available in 750- and 50-milliliter bottles. The Hot Honey whiskey’s label describes the spirit as “delightfully sweet, yet surprisingly spicy,” while the Lemon Pepper flavor is referred to as “delightfully sour, yet perfectly peppery.”

Both expressions will be 35 percent ABV and will be produced by North Carolina’s Next Century Spirits, a bulk distillery that manufactures Body vodka and a handful of other small booze brands. The two proposed flavors join Hooters’ existing lineup of spirits, including vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and more conventionally flavored whiskies.

On the proposed labels, the Georgia-based chain says that the new products “will wildly expand your (admit it, already lofty) expectations of what Hooters is capable of.”

Sure, lofty is the word we were looking for.