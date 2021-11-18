It’s the most wonderful time of the year — if you’re a die-hard fan of ranch dressing.

Starting Nov. 18, Hidden Valley is releasing a limited edition “RanchNog” kit for the holidays.

The team at Hidden Valley collaborated with Whiskey and Rosemary, a craft cocktail lifestyle brand out of Atlanta, to create the festive item. The marriage between two unlikely strangers intends to combine “the creamy, slightly sweet elements of eggnog with the savory, cool and herby flavors of ranch.”

But the holiday-themed concoction isn’t the only thing fans will enjoy. The RanchNog kit includes two glasses lacquered with the famed hills of the Hidden Valley, an impressive-looking gold jigger, Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning packets, and a recipe card to help prepare the festive cocktail. The kit in total costs $50.

The RanchNog and several other limited edition holiday items are for sale at the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop, while supplies last.

Sounds appealing? Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, as they say.