New releases from Hendrick’s Gin keep getting more and more curious, and the latest limited release is no exception.

Flora Adora, a bright and botanical spirit, is the newest addition to the brand’s Cabinet of Curiosities series, according to an emailed press release. The gin is crafted at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace in Girvan, Scotland and inspired by master distiller Lesley Gracie’s love of gardening.

“When we first opened the Hendrick’s Gin Palace, I scattered wildflower seeds on the ground that come to life at different times of the year, and my hope is that Flora Adora will transport gin lovers to this lush garden where they too can experience all the pleasures of our garden,” Gracie states in the press release.

Flora Adora hits shelves in March and will be available for a limited time.

The gin conjures scenes of a blooming springtime garden and herbaceous flavor on the palate, per the brand’s tasting notes. Flora Adora’s aroma includes floral notes with a finish of fresh herbs. Expect juniper and coriander essences, accompanied by the characteristic cucumber-forward flavor of Hendrick’s expressions.

The release is encased in a dark bottle with a petal-pink label, adorned with butterflies and flowers. The 43.4 percent ABV gin retails for a suggested price of $39.99.

“Hendrick’s Gin is no stranger to florals, thanks to our iconic and beloved infusion of rose and cucumber, but Flora Adora is a cocktail pleasure unlike any other as it’s reminiscent of a fresh floral bouquet,” Hendrick’s national ambassador Vance Henderson states in the release. “It’s exquisite when simply joined with sparkling water, and dances amongst your palate when mixed into a refreshing cocktail such as the Wildgarden Cup — a medley of fresh mint, cooling cucumber, and juicy raspberries, lengthened with sparkling water.”

Perhaps this gin calls for a mid-March garden party.