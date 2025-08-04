Heaven Hill has announced its annual Parker’s Heritage release for 2025. The 19th release in the famed lineup, this year’s bottling is a Kentucky straight American whiskey blended from three distinct mash bills: 15 year-old wheated bourbon, 11 year-old corn whiskey, and 12 year-old two-grain whiskey distilled from rye and malted barley.

The bottle carries an 11-year age statement, signifying the youngest component in the blend.

This year’s Parker’s Heritage whiskey was blended from 160 different barrels across those three whiskey types.

The 15 year-old wheated bourbon was distilled from a mash bill of 68 percent corn, 20 percent wheat, and 12 percent malted barley (the same as the Old Fitzgerald and Larceny lines) before aging in Rickhouse A.

The 11 year-old corn whiskey was distilled from a mash bill of 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 8 percent rye (the same as Mellow Corn). It was aged across Rickhouses DD, GG, and BB.

The 12 year-old whiskey was distilled from rye and malted barley before aging in Rickhouse Y.

All three whiskeys were aged separately before blending. The final batch was then bottled at a cask strength 122.5 proof, or 61.25 percent ABV, without chill filtration. This 19th Parker’s Heritage is a highly allocated, limited release that will hit shelves in the U.S. and select international markets starting in September 2025. The suggested retail price is $179.99.

Introduced in 2007 and released every Fall, the Parker’s Heritage Collection is a premium annual bottling highlighting variations and experiments on Heaven Hill’s distillates, aging techniques, and barrel types. Previous releases have included wheat whiskey aged in heavy char barrels, double barreled bourbon, cask strength rye whiskey, 24 year-old bottled-in-bond bourbon, and Kentucky malt whiskey finished in heavy toast cognac barrels.

(In comparison, the Heaven Hill Heritage Collection generally focuses on one of the company’s six core mash bills, aged at least 15 years. The 2025 Heritage Collection release was a 19 year-old wheat whiskey.)

The line is named for the late Parker Beam, who began working at Heaven Hill in 1960 before taking over distilling operations in the 1970s. Throughout his career, Beam was a central figure in American whiskey and influenced several generations of distillers and craftspeople in the industry. Beam was diagnosed with ALS in 2010 and passed away in early 2017 at the age of 75. Since 2013, a portion of proceeds from Parker’s Heritage Collection sales have been donated toward ALS research and patient care, with over $1.4 million contributed to date.

“With each release of Parker’s Heritage Collection, we honor Parker Beam’s legacy by pushing the boundaries of American Whiskey,” Conor O’Driscoll, Heaven Hill’s master distiller, said in a press release. “This 19th Edition is a celebration of innovation and craftsmanship, bringing together three mashbills and age statements to create a complex, bold whiskey that truly stands out.”

Founded in 1935, family owned Heaven Hill is one of the nation’s largest spirits producers, and the company’s Bernheim Distillery near Louisville can produce around 450,000 barrels of whiskey per year. Heaven Hill recently began production at a new facility in Bardstown, Kentucky — named Heaven Hill Springs — that will initially add another 150,000 barrels per year.