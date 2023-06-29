It’s official: Haus has returned.

Beverage company The Naked Market recently acquired Haus for an undisclosed amount, according to a company press release. The aperitif brand, known for its low-alcohol offerings and minimalistic bottle design, was shuttered last summer following funding struggles.

“They built an iconic brand, and that’s incredibly hard to do in food and beverage,” The Naked Market CEO and co-founder Harrison Fugman told VinePair, praising the work of original founding duo Helena Price Hambrecht and Woody Hambrecht. “When the opportunity came to integrate this powerhouse of a brand they built, it got us excited.”

Haus, originally based in Sonoma Valley, Calif., launched directly to consumers in 2019. In August 2022, the company announced it would be shutting down after Constellation Brands pulled $10 million in Series A funding, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Haus relaunches today with three core expressions from its original lineup: Citrus Flower, Pomegranate Rosemary, and Grapefruit Jalapeño. The low-ABV aperitifs — technically classified as vermouth — will initially be available online. According to the release, the Naked Market will also “take Haus into new categories within the food and beverage space” by utilizing its existing distribution network. Sonoma winemaker Micah Wirth joins the company to lead research and development.

“We were both independent customers of the brand,” said COO and co-founder Alex Kost VinePair of himself and Fugman. “We knew that we wanted the brand to continue the community it had created. We knew that within our overarching company, it would continue to succeed.”

