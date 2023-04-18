Scoring prized bottles of bourbon while benefiting a great cause? Everyone wins.

Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County is hosting a national raffle that includes 37 coveted bourbon bottles, according to the chapter website. The Bourbon to Build initiative, running through May 30, offers 10 prize packages from collector-favored brands like W.L. Weller and Blanton’s Single Barrel.

The impressive grand prize includes six Pappy Van Winkle expressions with various age statements: Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, Van Winkle Reserve 12 year Lot B, Van Winkle Family Reserve 13 Year Rye, Pappy Van Winkle 15 year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 year, and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year. Another tempting prize package includes an eight-bottle set of Blanton’s Single Barrel Horse and Rider Collection and a three-piece collection of E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, E.H. Taylor Small Batch, and Buffalo Trace bourbon.

The annual fundraiser is the Habitat for Humanity chapter’s “most successful” initiative of the year, as proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity housing projects in the city of Bowling Green, Ky. and larger Warren county.

“Kentucky has a long and rich history of bourbon production, and [bourbon] has become highly collectible and sought after,” the nonprofit states on the Bourbon to Build website. “We put in the work to find collectible bourbon and those who value it enjoy having a chance at winning a bottle. We like to think bourbon collectors rest easy knowing that their raffle purchase makes a difference in the lives of families we serve, whether they win a bottle or not.”

The organization notes that several bottles of bourbon are donated to the nonprofit while others are purchased by the Habitat for Humanity division. Raffle tickets are available for $100 each on the Bourbon to Build website, and entrants are permitted to enter multiple times. As of Tuesday, some 4,500 tickets are still available on the raffle platform.

Best of luck to those hoping to take home the Pappy Van Winkle collection, or any of the other fabulous bourbons up for grabs.