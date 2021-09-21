Guinness is a staple of Irish culture, and equally beloved around the world. Soon, the centuries-old beer brand will open a fancy new pub and brewery in Chicago’s famed Fulton Market neighborhood.

The 15,000 square foot establishment takes over a former railroad depot, according to the Chicago Tribune. Irish pub food and beer brewed on-site will be served to guests, along with the classic Irish stout imported from Dublin.

“This isn’t trying to be a local neighborhood pub,” Jay Sethi, chief marketing officer at Diageo told The Chicago Tribune. “We recognize that we’re big, international beer. What we’re trying to do is create a special environment that has a little bit of a feel of Guinness and what you might expect from an Irish establishment, but at the same time also has some great local food and beer.”

Chicago is not the first U.S. city that Guinness set up shop in. Back in 2018, the Diageo-owned brand opened a brewery and taproom in Maryland, close to Baltimore. There, Guinness makes a variety of styles including India Pale Ale, blonde ale, and milk stout. While the details of production at the new facility are being kept under wraps, the smart bet would be on similar styles making their way to Chicago.

“The city was a natural choice to bring our first neighborhood hub to life,” Sethi said. “We aim to celebrate Chicago and make a positive impact on the local community from the day our doors open.”

Representatives at Guinness hope to open the Fulton Market Location by March 2023, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and game days at Wrigley Field.