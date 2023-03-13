Guinness fans in Illinois can soon visit a Dublin-inspired taproom without even leaving the Midwest.

The brewery just announced plans to open a taproom in Chicago this summer, according to a March 10 press release. The new Guinness Open Gate Brewery, located in Chicago’s West Loop, marks the brand’s second taproom in the United States (the first is located in Baltimore).

It combines the distinct aesthetic of Guinness brewing with a bit of local flair — including collaborations with the Windy City, art inspired by the city’s neighborhoods, and references to the local craft beer scene. Guinness’ Extra Stout was first distributed in Chicago in 1910, per the brand.

“Chicago and Guinness have been part of each other’s stories for more than a century, and OGB Chicago has been a dream throughout — we are thrilled to open our doors to the West Loop community this summer,” national Guinness ambassador Ryan Wagner states in the release. “As we grow closer to the opening date, we are looking forward to the brewery becoming a part of our new neighborhood with a lively food and beverage program, unique retail offerings, and impactful community partnerships.”

The name Open Gate Brewery is based on the brand’s landmark brewery in Dublin. The Chicago location will rely on solar panels and the brewery team will strive for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification. Guinness will partner with Chicago-based coffee brand Intelligentsia to offer caffeinated beverages and will continue Guinness’ collaboration with Baltimore’s Cane Collective for cocktail service.

“Guinness has a long history of hospitality, communion, and bringing people together from all walks of life, and that fits so well with the spirit of Chicago,” Diageo Beer Company president Rodney Williams states in the release. “This is a great moment in time for Guinness in America, and we can’t wait to tap into all the different flavors and variety of heritages represented in this great city.”

While the taproom is set to launch in summer 2023, an official opening date has not yet been announced.