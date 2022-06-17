Calling all Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang: There’s now a sweet, sippable cocktail to accompany the GG brand. The luxury goods company is launching a unique cocktail for its dining location, Gucci Giardino 25, located a short flight away in Florence, Italy.

The Elisir d’Elicriso cocktail, created by mixologist Giorgio Bargiani, is available at Gucci Giardino 25 café and cocktail bar in Florence. The collectable glass bottle displays the light pink pre-mixed cocktail, which is similar to Vermouth.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the drink features London dry gin, white vinegar, red wine and other botanical ingredients. Helichrysum essential oil also shines in the drink.

Bargiani spent over half a year conducting 15 tastings to develop the collaborative cocktail, WWD writes. He says it reflects the Tuscan background that is core to his own personal story, as well as the Gucci company and brand. The elements of the cocktail itself can be traced back to Bargiani’s personal memories with the region, he says.

The Gucci-exclusive cocktail is available for a limited time at the Giardino 25 location in Italy. The cafė and cocktail bar opened in January 2018, under the direction of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. The name –– Giardino –– is Italian for “garden,” and hearkens back to the Gucci Gardens located in Bologna. The bar also features several other iconic cocktails in its daily menu, including the Mémoire di Negroni.

Those outside of the Italian region may also order a pre-mixed, collectable version of the pastel cocktail at the Gucci Osteria online store for 140 euros, or approximately 147 U.S. dollars.