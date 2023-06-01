Two more craft beverage companies are joining forces this summer.

Oregon-based Ninkasi Brewing is merging with Wings & Arrow to form Great Frontier Holdings, according to Brewbound. Wings & Arrow is a portfolio brand that includes Ashland Hard Seltzer, Mucho Aloha Hard Seltzer, and other canned beverage brands.

The move solidifies Great Frontier as the third-largest alcohol producer in the western U.S., per a May 31 press release from the new brand. Executives from both former companies remain in leadership at Great Frontier: Wings & Arrow founder Josh Landon will assume the position of CEO while Ninkasi founders Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge will oversee operations and management.

“What we’re doing with Great Frontier Holdings has only been done once successfully on an independent scale before, but it is a model proven by the global giants in the alcoholic beverage space,” Landan says in the release. “To make things work in this industry requires a strong independent pipeline for production, great marketing, a diverse portfolio, and either a capital influx or existing profitability. We don’t need to chase capital as we have all of the other criteria in place through this merger to be successful.”

Great Frontier plans to expand its sales team and retain its roughly 150 employees in production, restaurant operations, and marketing. Employee layoffs are not anticipated as Great Frontier plans to expand its distribution reach.

“Rather than perpetually raising capital to achieve growth, Great Frontier is taking a different approach by creating a collective of successful, diverse, complementary brands under one roof, backed by a strong production pipeline and exceptional marketing capabilities,” Landan continues in the release.

Wings & Arrow beverages are currently distributed in California and select western U.S. markets. Ninkasi beers can be found in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, as well as select locations in Canada.

