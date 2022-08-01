For fans of Goose Island’s Bourbon County stouts, the wait is over: The brewery just previewed its 2022, 30th-anniversary lineup. Featuring the familiar mix of well-loved classics and new introductions, Goose Island announced the lineup in a press release on Monday.

Traditionally released every Black Friday, the 2022 collection of seven barrel-aged stouts includes brews that highlight the profile of sweet biscotti; rich, chocolatey coffee; and classic vanilla. In the press release, Goose Island shared the background of each highly-anticipated variant, along with some tasting notes on what drinkers can expect.

Goose Island Bourbon County Stout — Aged in bourbon barrels from Heaven Hill, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, and Buffalo Trace, this stout recalls the brand’s original recipe from 1992. Buttery notes of vanilla, dried fruit, almond, toffee, molasses, and dark chocolate shine in this dark stout, according to the brand.

Goose Island Bourbon County Two-Year Barleywine Reserve — This rich, complex stout returns this year for the first time since 2018. The English-style barleywine is aged for two years in 14-year, 16-year, and 17-year-old bourbon barrels from Old Fitzgerald. Expect toffee, cherry, vanilla, fig, almond, and malt in this reserve stout.

Goose Island Bourbon County 30th Anniversary Reserve Stout — The most notable release in this year's lineup (from a milestone perspective), the 30th Anniversary Reserve Stout aged in barrels from Jim Beam's Small Batch Collection, which includes releases such as Basil Hayden, Booker's, Baker's, and Knob Creek. Dark chocolate, vanilla, cherry, and almond are touted to be among the standout flavors in this brew.

Goose Island Bourbon County Biscotti Stout — This release was inspired by a childhood favorite dessert of Goose Island human resources employee Jill Cerone. Its sweet, nostalgic profile recalls pizzelle cookies, almond biscotti, and Easter Pane di Pasqua.

Goose Island Bourbon County Coffee Stout — When this variant dropped in 2010, the coffee-inspired stout became an instant hit. Now, it's returning for the first time since 2017. Made in partnership with Intelligentsia Coffee, which was involved in the beer brand's first coffee collaboration, sweet flavors of chocolate, caramel, and coffee will entice espresso lovers.

Goose Island Bourbon County Sir Isaac's Stout — Fig cookies and graham crackers lead the Sir Isaac's Stout's flavor profile, creating an indulgently sweet taste. Over 10,000 pounds of Black Mission figs and fruit-forward notes from bourbon barrels combine to bring distinctive notes of dried fruit, honey, molasses, and citrus.

Goose Island Bourbon County Proprietor's Stout — The Jungle Bird cocktail was at the front of mind for Goose Island brewers Jason Krasowski and Paul Cade when crafting the Proprietor's Stout. A playful take on the rum cocktail, this beer is slated to feature fresh flavors of banana, coconut, pineapple, and lime.

Senior brewmaster Daryl Hoedtke states in the release that Goose Island is excited to bring another varied lineup to fans with the 2022 release.

“Whether pushing the boundaries of Bourbon County Stout with bold new ingredients and flavor combinations, elevating the beer by coaxing nuanced characteristics from world-class whiskeys and barrels, or by reaching back into our archives and reviving old Bourbon County Stout favorites, we at Goose Island look forward to the time of year when we can share our hard work with you,” Hoedtke said in the press release.