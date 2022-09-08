Glenfiddich’s newest collection was created for collectors with a thirst for heavily-aged whiskeys and $50,000 to spare.

The Time Re:Imagined collection includes three rare, ultra-premium single malt Scotches. Included in the line is Glenfiddich 30-Year-Old, 40-Year-Old, and illustrious 50-Year-Old malt whiskeys. The three spirits retail for an astronomical $1,299, $4,600, and $50,000, respectively, according to a Sept. 7 press release.

The 50-Year-Old Scotch is a blend of three whiskeys aged in different American Oak casks, matured in the same location under the eye of three Glenfiddich malt masters. Glenfiddich writes that the bottling is representative of the concept of “Simultaneous Time,” capturing a range of changes in climate and temperature since the liquid began its aging process in the 1960s.

Only 220 bottles of the 50-Year-Old expression are available worldwide. The rare whiskey is sold in packaging as unique as the liquid itself — it “encapsulates the maverick spirit known to the brand,” according to the release.

“In whisky production, we often talk about the role of malt masters, and it is our responsibility to find the delicate balance between the taste of the whisky and the intensity of the oak cask,” malt master Brian Kinsman states in the release. “But we don’t always acknowledge how each cask, each bottle, is absolutely unique because of the time it has spent maturing. Both nature and time play huge roles in making whisky taste like it does, and Glenfiddich’s Time Re:Imagined pays homage to this process and the exquisite liquid [that] time helps to create.”

The half-century aging provides a rich depth and nuance to the spirit, bringing notes of orange on the nose and a smooth, sweet flavor.

Details on these newly-launched spirits are available on the brand’s website and social media platforms. The three expressions in this collection are each sold separately.