This Australian cabin stay certainly doesn’t sit at the bottom of the barrel.
Beginning later this year, guests can book a room at Barrel View Luxury Cabins — a night’s stay in a giant wine barrel with impressive views. The cabin-style accommodations overlook the eastern Australian countryside, offering quick access to vineyards and panoramic scenery of the surrounding mountains.
Each 517-square foot room accommodates up to two adults, with cabins starting at a whopping $450 per night. Contactless check-in, smart technology en suite, and a kitchenette contribute to the brand’s heightened vacation experience. Of course, the rooms also come with all the necessities — free WiFi, streaming entertainment, plush robes, and a private deck.
The cabins also include a Cloud9 bedding package, a line of premium bedding that includes hand-painted designs and high thread counts.
Barrel View Luxury Cabins bases the experience around nearby opportunities for visitors.
“Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt is a hive of activity, with the yearly calendar filled with exciting opportunities to enjoy and experience the best the region has to offer,” the online listing states. “Indulge in the local produce, savor the tastes from the vines, escape the rush, and absorb the Granite Belt charm.”
For guests who enjoy exploring, the brand suggests checking out the local Stanthorpe Berry Festival in November or taking a bike ride through Ballandean’s picturesque landscape.
Booking will start in October of this year, according to the company’s website. This getaway, as the brand advertises, also includes a bottle of wine at check-in.
Sipping from a bottle of wine while staying in a wine barrel — a bit meta, isn’t it?