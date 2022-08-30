This Australian cabin stay certainly doesn’t sit at the bottom of the barrel.

Beginning later this year, guests can book a room at Barrel View Luxury Cabins — a night’s stay in a giant wine barrel with impressive views. The cabin-style accommodations overlook the eastern Australian countryside, offering quick access to vineyards and panoramic scenery of the surrounding mountains.

Each 517-square foot room accommodates up to two adults, with cabins starting at a whopping $450 per night. Contactless check-in, smart technology en suite, and a kitchenette contribute to the brand’s heightened vacation experience. Of course, the rooms also come with all the necessities — free WiFi, streaming entertainment, plush robes, and a private deck.

The cabins also include a Cloud9 bedding package, a line of premium bedding that includes hand-painted designs and high thread counts.

Barrel View Luxury Cabins bases the experience around nearby opportunities for visitors.

“Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt is a hive of activity, with the yearly calendar filled with exciting opportunities to enjoy and experience the best the region has to offer,” the online listing states. ​“Indulge in the local produce, savor the tastes from the vines, escape the rush, and absorb the Granite Belt charm.”

​

For guests who enjoy exploring, the brand suggests checking out the local Stanthorpe Berry Festival in November or taking a bike ride through Ballandean’s picturesque landscape.

Booking will start in October of this year, according to the company’s website. This getaway, as the brand advertises, also includes a bottle of wine at check-in.

Sipping from a bottle of wine while staying in a wine barrel — a bit meta, isn’t it?