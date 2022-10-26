The Antique Collection from Buffalo Trace is back and even includes a favorite that didn’t make it into last year’s package.

The 2022 inclusion of George T. Stagg Bourbon is expected to thrill Buffalo Trace enthusiasts, after the expression was omitted from the collection last year, according to an Oct. 26 emailed press release. The bourbon was not included as it did not meet Buffalo Trace’s quality standards.

The nearly 70 percent ABV (138.7 proof) bourbon in this year’s lineup is the booziest in recent history, featuring the highest proof since 2016. Aromas of toasted pecan and chocolate sauce combine with the taste of baking spice, vanilla, and cherry pie, according to the press release. The bourbon finishes with bold flavors of black coffee, molasses, and oak.

The Antique Collection includes a total of five whiskeys and bourbons, all sold separately for a suggested retail price of $99 each. Beyond this year’s release of George T. Stagg Bourbon, the lineup features:

William Larue Weller Bourbon: A wheated whiskey bottled at 62 percent ABV. Aromas of toasted coconut, butterscotch, caramel and mint combine with nutmeg, toffee, and leather on the palate.

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey: An unfiltered straight rye whiskey. Bottled at 65 percent ABV, this spirit features floral notes on the nose, followed by the taste of baking spice, orange peel, and dark chocolate.

Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon : Bottled at close to 51percent ABV, this bourbon features hints of tobacco, chocolate cherries, and oak on the nose. On the palate, drinkers can expect caramel, vanilla bean, dark chocolate, and more oakiness.

Sazerac Rye 18-Year-Old Whiskey: A 45-percent ABV straight rye whiskey. It showcases aromas of orange peel, lemon zest, and molasses, followed by the taste of black pepper, coriander seeds, and maple syrup.

The Antique Collection was introduced some 20 years ago and still attracts collectors with its prestigious combination of whiskeys from Buffalo Trace. Bottles will be available at retailers starting mid-November.

Best of luck on the bourbon hunt!