Spirit of Gallo just added a growing canned cocktail brand to its portfolio.

The spirits company announced its purchase of Fishers Island Lemonade on Monday, per a May 1 press release. The brand, founded in 2014 by Bronya Shillo, offers a lineup of vodka- and whiskey-based canned cocktails in whimsical, vintage-inspired packaging.

Founder Shillo will remain on the Fishers Island board and stand as a spokesperson for the brand. Its core product, the nine percent ABV Fishers Island Lemonade, is based on a standout cocktail popular on the brand’s namesake island in eastern New York.

“Spirit of Gallo has a proven record of innovation and success in the RTD category and there is no other organization I would trust to take Fishers Island Lemonade to the next level,” Shillo says in the release. “I am ecstatic for this opportunity to support and further grow the Fishers Island Lemonade brand.”

Fishers Island Lemonade has since expanded to include other canned cocktails, including spiked plays on the Arnold Palmer and pink lemonade. The brand recently received Platinum, Double Gold, and the Consumer’s Choice Award at the SIP Awards in 2022.

“Having known Bronya for over a decade, I have watched her bring Fishers Island Lemonade from a concept all the way to its success as one of the highest-quality and best tasting canned cocktails in the market,” Spirit of Gallo senior vice president and general manager Britt West says. “Spirit of Gallo is so honored that she has entrusted us with her visionary idea, and we are galvanized to work with her as she remains on board to guide the brand and serve as its official spokesperson. Together, we will highlight the unique sense and taste of island life to more consumers across the country.”

Fishers Island joins the likes of RumChata and High Noon, two other popular brands under the spirits-focused arm of the Gallo corporation. Spirit of Gallo is a subsidiary of the worldwide drinks giant E. & J. Gallo, holding 24 brands across the spirits category.