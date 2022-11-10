E. & J. Gallo announced earlier today that its winery lineup will be expanding.

On Nov. 10, the wine and spirits conglomerate shared the news of its acquisition of Denner Vineyards, located in the highly coveted Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, Calif. This marks the twentieth winery under the Gallo umbrella and will add numerous new wines to the company’s already impressive portfolio. Though details of the sale remain undisclosed, it was shared that the purchase includes the Denner brand, the winery, and all 130 acres of the estate’s vineyards.

Opened in 2005, Denner Vineyards is a passion project for Ron Denner, who had spent years searching for the perfect location to grow his own grapes before settling in Paso Robles in 1997. Today, the winery is highly regarded for its Rhône– and Bordeaux-style wines, all of which fall in the $80 to $100 price range.

“For 20 years, Ron Denner has stayed true to the land and his vision to produce great wines from the acclaimed Paso Robles region, cultivating an authentic, diverse portfolio,” Joseph C. Gallo, vice president and general manager of Gallo’s luxury wine business states in a press release. “We look forward to drawing inspiration from and working with Ron and winemaker Anthony Yount.”

The acquisition, especially from an ecological standpoint, makes perfect sense. Since its inception in the 1930s, E. & J. Gallo has been committed to upholding sustainability and quality in the wine and spirits space, a goal perfectly aligned with that of Denner. The vineyard and its tasting room were built as a gravity-flow winery, meaning the entire estate is constructed and designed to fit into the hillside of the vineyard, molding itself around nature rather than the other way around.

Further, since 2005, Denner has remained steadfast in its commitment to environmentally-friendly farming practices as well as reducing its carbon footprint.

In the aforementioned press release, Denner explains his rationale behind the sale: “Gallo is a family company with a commitment to quality. I have no doubt they will be good stewards of the land and preserve our legacy of creating sought-after wines and offering best-in-class winery experiences.”