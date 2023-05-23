Craft beer veteran FX Matt Brewing Company has acquired Flying Dog Brewery, according to a May 22 emailed press release. Under FX Matt’s leadership, the Frederick, Md. brewery is set to relocate to a new taproom location later this year. The two breweries have held a brewing contract for the past decade, as FX Matt produces a select number of Flying Dog’s beers at its upstate New York production center.

Production challenges and a “competitive disadvantage” led to the acquisition, according to Flying Dog CEO Jim Caruso.

“I could not imagine a beer steward for the Flying Dog brand going forward than FX Matt Brewing Company,” Caruso says in the announcement. “We have worked with them for many years, they are a prestigious family-owned brewery with more than 135 years of history. They are committed to building on the deep roots Flying Dog has established in Maryland, and their capabilities will take Flying Dog to a new level.”

Over the next several months, Flying Dog’s portfolio will shift production entirely to FX Matt’s brewery in Utica, N.Y. By August, all independent operations at Flying Dog’s current brewery are expected to cease. FX Matt plans to open a new taproom and “innovation brewery” in Frederick in the future, and is currently scouting a location.

“Flying Dog has created an amazing brand, award-winning beers, and offers us a great opportunity to grow in the mid-Atlantic region,” FX Matt Brewing CEO Fred Matt says in the release. “When you think of craft beer in Maryland and the mid-Atlantic, Flying Dog is the first brand that pops into your head. We are excited to join forces with such a great brand and look forward to helping Flying Dog reach new heights.”

Flying Dog currently offers a lineup of 11 craft beers and multiple seasonal offerings, including Dead Rise, an Old Bay seasoning-flavored ale.

