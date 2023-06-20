Frey Ranch’s new cask-strength bourbon, bottled at 62 percent ABV, is dropping in select markets on July 1. Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is aged for five years and distilled with a mash bill containing four grains, according to a June 20 press release.

The brand says to expect aromas of brulée and spice, complemented by flavors of glazed butter, dried fruit, and birthday cake frosting with subtle smoke and black cherry on the finish. The new launch shares the same mash bill — which is 66.6 percent corn, 10 percent wheat, 11.4 percent rye, and 12 percent barley — as the brand’s flagship bourbon, Frey Ranch Four Grain Straight Bourbon.

“We’re excited to now offer the Farm Strength version of the signature whiskey that put Frey Ranch on the map with our grain-forward approach,” the brand says in the press release.

Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon will retail for $79.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. Starting July 1, the new expression will be available exclusively at brick-and-mortar retailers in California and Nevada as well as the Frey Ranch Tasting Room in Fallon, Nev. The brand plans to expand distribution to retailers in Arizona, Ohio, and Georgia in the coming months. Starting June 23, the bourbon will be available online in states where law permits.

Frey Ranch Distillery was launched in 2006 by co-founders Ashley and Colby Frey. All of the brand’s grains are farmed on-site in Nevada, per the brand.