Endless roller coaster lines, blistering summer heat and massive crowds can make a summer theme park trip less than enjoyable. Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are teaming up this summer with an offer that might make the day trip just a little bit sweeter.

For this summer only, both parks are offering free drinks to all park visitors of legal drinking age. Thirsty visitors at the Texas, Virginia and Florida locations will receive a free — or heavily discounted — beer while enjoying a day at the park. The promotion varies by location and, unfortunately, does not include the San Diego SeaWorld.

At Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Fla., park-goers may receive two 7-ounce glasses of beer from 11:30 a.m. to close at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks. Meanwhile, at the Williamsburg, Va., location, those with a park membership receive one free 7-ounce beer, while non-members can pay 50 cents for up to two pours each day from 11 a.m. to close. We would call that a dollar well spent.

In Texas, San Antonio’s Lone Star Lakeside Bar serves up one complimentary beer to SeaWorld members over 21 years old, only. A Silver Pass annual membership will set visitors back $129.99 a year at the Texas location, but prices vary by park — it might be cheaper to just cover the bill for the beer.

The promotion runs through Aug. 4 at SeaWorld in Orlando, and ends on Aug. 7 at SeaWorld in San Antonio, Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.