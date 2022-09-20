Looking for a matching Halloween costume with your four-legged friend? Franzia is offering a solution for Hallo-weenies, Boo-dles, and every pup-kin in between.

The brand announced the release of “BARK Red Blend” dog costumes, modeled after its iconic boxed wine, in a Sept. 20 press release. It references the brand’s “fan favorite” product, Dark Red Blend.

The boo-zy apparel is a collaboration with canine company BARK, which delivers toys, treats, dental care, and more to pet owners.

“Franzia is all about bonding with friends — whom we affectionately call ’Franz’ — over a box of wine,” The Wine Group brand manager Katie Hoefs states in the release. “Our Halloween costumes have been a fan-favorite for years, so it only made sense to extend the fun to our favorite furry Franz with a four-legged costume and BarkBoxed Wine Toy.”

The dog-sized drop accompanies the return of Franzia’s costumes for humans. The construction includes a cup holder on the side that carries a stack of cups for sharing with friends. These boxy garments also feature a hidden bag, strapped around the wearer’s waist, to hold an actual pouch of Franzia wine.

Oh, and it dispenses wine, too.

For those pooches not quite so committed to the boxed wine aesthetic, the collab also offers a Franzia “Cabernet Slobbernon” dog toy. The plush box of wine features Franzia wine imagery, a spout “pouring” a wine-hued t-shirt rope, and a squeaker. The brand says it makes for a “strong pour of fun at the dog park.”

The Franzia “BARK Red Blend” costume, “Cabernet Slobbernon” toy, and human-sized boxed wine costume are now available for purchase, allowing customers to purchase them from Franzia’s merch website or barkshop.com. The canine costume retails for $20 and the toy for $15, while the adult costume is available for $40.

This year, Franzia seems to be offering all treats and no tricks.