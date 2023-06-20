You might need a double-take the next time you’re browsing the bourbon aisle.

Four Roses Distillery debuted a new look for its bottles on Tuesday to celebrate its 135th anniversary, according to a press release. The distillery, founded in 1888, last changed its label design in 2006.

The brand’s new packaging includes a raised rose cluster, metallic elements, and a refreshed font. Master distiller Brent Elliott’s signature will also grace the front of every bottle, and tasting notes will appear on the back of the label. A website redesign accompanies the revamped product.

“While the look of our brand is being refreshed, our unwavering commitment to producing the highest-quality bourbons made of our ten signature recipes remains the same,” Elliott says in the release. “It’s been a true honor watching the brand grow over the past 18 years that I’ve been with Four Roses and I look forward to this next chapter.”

“In our 135th year, we’re thrilled to reveal our refreshed, modernized branding, which aims to maintain the spirit of our rich history while appealing to today’s bourbon drinker,” senior brand manager Kelly Edney says in the release.

Updated bottles are available starting today on Four Roses’ website. The new look is also accompanied by the launch of The Ten Recipe Tasting Experience, a limited-edition set of ten Four Roses bourbons in 50-milliliter bottles. Starting June 30, the $129.99 kit will be available at Four Roses’ two Visitor Centers in Kentucky and select markets in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, and California.