On Tuesday, Four Roses announced the launch of the brand’s highly anticipated 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon, which will hit shelves September 3.

This year’s release serves as the 18th edition of the sought-after annual series and features a blend of three different bourbons from four batches. Each made from a distinct Four Roses recipe (the brand has 10), the bourbons were all aged for between 13 and 19 years before they were hand selected for this year’s bottling. The blend includes a 13-year-old bourbon from the distillery’s OBSV recipe, a 13-year-old bourbon made from the OBSK recipe, and a 19-year-old OESV bourbon. Bottled at barrel strength, Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon comes in at 54.5 percent ABV.

According to the brand, the bourbon offers aromas of apricot, caramel, vanilla, black tea, mellow oak, and hints of rye. The palate delivers similar citrus and apricot flavors, though they’re joined by notes of antique spiced oak and crème brûlée before dissolving into a soft, lingering finish.

“Year after year, we look to create a unique expression that highlights the best of what our ten recipes can offer,” Four Roses master distiller Brent Elliott expressed in a press release. “I was drawn to the 13-year-old V batches that showcase pronounced delicate fruit and sweet barrel tones. Although these barrels can really shine on their own, the OBSK brought in a complexity that I think people will really enjoy. The addition of the 19-year-old OBSV also adds another layer of depth and aged character that rounds out the blend beautifully.”

Come September 3, Four Roses will launch 16,854 bottles of the 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $249.