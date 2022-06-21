Foley Family Wines recently announced a deal to purchase Silverado Vineyards, widening the company’s footprint on the west coast.

Wine Spectator reports that the 300 acres of vineyards sold for some $150 million, following the recent passing of Silverado’s two founders.

Silverado Vineyards was formerly owned by Ron Miller and Diane Disney Miller of the Disney Miller Company. The vineyards’ three locations include 100-acre properties in Napa Valley’s Stags Leap District AVA, Coombsville and Yountville.

Diane Disney was the eldest daughter of Walt Disney and passed away in 2013 at the age of 79; Ron, 85, passed in 2019. Recently, the vineyard marked its 40th anniversary since its founding in 1981.

The northern California vineyard focuses on sustainability in producing single-vineyard wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Chardonnay and Sangiovese. It began with Ron Miller and Diane Miller Disney, as well as her mother, Lillian Disney.

As Silverado Vineyards notes on its website, the family-owned winery and vineyards were one of the first to produce Cabernet in the Stags Leap District. From there, the vineyard started as a small production 105-acre Yountville property, growing through four generations of the Miller Disney family to the 68,000-case annual production it boasts today.

Foley Family Wines was established in 1996 by Bill Foley and features a wide portfolio of 14 California vineyard properties, as well as locations in Oregon and New Zealand.