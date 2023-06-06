Even if you’re not missing those cinnamon-spiced libations from your college days, a new release might pique your interest.

Fireball Dragon Reserve, dropping June 16, will be the brand’s first charred barrel-aged cinnamon whisky. The smoky whisky’s launch will coincide with upcoming Father’s Day celebrations, according to a brand press release.

This new expression rested in charred American oak barrels before bottling — similar to the original version — which the brand says adds oakiness to Fireball’s signature spice. Fireball tapped comedian and real-life dad Rob Riggle to promote the whisky, dubbing him Fireball Master Distiller for the campaign.

“Just like Fireball, Rob is known for bringing the laughs and spicing up anything he touches,” global brand director Danny Suich says in the release. “It was a no-brainer to make him our honorary master distiller for Dragon Reserve — his deadpan delivery and rebellious, irreverent personality was the perfect combination to bring this anything-but-boring product to life.”

Dragon Reserve tastes similar to the brand’s core whisky, with slightly more char and depth.

“We know whiskey drinkers are always looking for the hottest, most exclusive new offering, but most of those products are way too expensive,” Suich says in the release. “That’s why we created Dragon Reserve.”

Fireball Dragon Reserve is 33 percent ABV and will be priced at $19.99, with pre-order set to open at 11 a.m. on June 16. Only 618 bottles will be available.