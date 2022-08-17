Bottled cocktails brand On the Rocks (OTR) is tempting New Yorkers with the allure of a luxurious late-summer getaway.

To recognize its newest Espresso Martini expression, the brand is taking to the skies with a private jet experience to The Hamptons. OTR’s promotional Espresso Martini Private Jet Service offers a unique experience for travelers, complete with a five-star meal on board, a weekender bag filled with travel essentials, and a luxury car service to and from the airport.

The best part? The whole experience is only $44 for you and a plus one in this luxe Labor Day excursion.

The experience is planned for Sept. 2, with ticket sales starting on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m., according to an emailed press release. Travelers can enjoy a ride from anywhere in the New York metropolitan area to the Teterboro Airport. The flight, lasting less than an hour, will bring Hamptons visitors to Francis S. Gabreski Airport. A “luxury” ride will pick them up from the airport and transport them to Westhampton Beach.

Limited spots are available for the Sept. 2 flights. Bookings can be made online.

The company’s latest Espresso Martini launch is crafted with Effen Vodka and espresso coffee liqueur. It will retail for $12.99 for a 375-milliliter bottle, and is also available in other sizes.

The Labor Day weekend flight will also include OTR’s offerings of bottled cocktails. Cheers to that!