New Belgium Brewing debuted a rebrand of its classic Fat Tire ale this week, and naturally, beer enthusiasts have feelings about it.

The new 12-ounce can design features a vintage illustration of a mountain and red sun, enveloped by a blue ring that includes details about the beer. In addition to the packaging design change, the beer’s formula was slightly tweaked. It’s the first time in over 30 years that the brand has changed its classic recipe, according to a Jan. 17 press release.

New Belgium claims the new Fat Tire is “crisper” and “brighter” than before. It features a medium body and flavors of caramel with light bitterness, according to the brand’s tasting notes.

While Fat Tire has undergone several label changes in the past three decades, the most recent label was more colorful: It depicted a thick red and blue stripe framing a simple illustration of a bicycle and included an “amber ale” descriptor at the bottom, whereas the new can simply reads “ale.”

To announce the drop of the new branding and formula, Fat Tire earnestly tweeted, “Hope you like it :).”

Crisper. Brighter. Still perfectly balanced. Hope you like it 🙂 pic.twitter.com/KQqj68iMpj — Fat Tire (@FatTire) January 17, 2023

Some Twitter users welcomed the new formula and brand design with open arms. We can’t think of the last time we used “hooting and hollering” to describe a beer, but perhaps it’s something we should take up:

YO NEW BELGUIM IS CHANGING THE FAT TIRE BRANDING AND RECIPE???? IM HOOTING AND HOLLERING RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/lgcaNqLuzh — Quin "Captain Headass" Hoffman (@QuantumArbiter) January 17, 2023

Unfortunately, most of the online reception was… less than positive, with many still attached to the beer’s original packaging. Change is hard, OK?

Some comments were more brutal than others, like this quip from Austin Beerworks:

Would you rather let your dog die a slow painful death, or give it an experimental surgery in hopes of extending and improving its life? (this tweet is about @FatTire) — Austin Beerworks (@AustinBeerworks) January 18, 2023

Other internet sleuths have tried to sniff out the differences in the new ale, like this Twitter user who posted a side-by-side comparison. On Reddit, threads of Fat Tire devotees have discussed the “amber ale” versus “ale” distinction, while users on the r/beer subreddit compared it to Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza or the McRib — theorizing the Fat Tire reformulation is just a publicity stunt to make drinkers crave the original recipe more than ever before eventually reintroducing it.

If there’s one thing to learn from Fat Tire’s transformation, though, it’s how to bounce back from rejection. Its social media team tirelessly replied to nearly every naysayer on its original tweet, sometimes with a humorous tint of passive-aggression:

Don't worry. The cans are 3D in real life. — Fat Tire (@FatTire) January 17, 2023

Don’t yuck someone else’s yum, fam — Fat Tire (@FatTire) January 18, 2023

Haven't had their beer. — Fat Tire (@FatTire) January 17, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the social team at Fat Tire today.