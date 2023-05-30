U.S. breweries have seen an increase in foot traffic over the past two years, and some are bringing in more visitors than ever.

A recent report by parent company Next Glass reveals Untappd’s top 25 fastest-growing breweries in the U.S. The app, launched in 2010, allows beer drinkers to track the breweries they’ve visited, submit reviews, and interact with other users. It also provides data on key players in the brewing industry.

According to the new report, the app’s data reflected an increase in users’ brewery check-ins between 2020 and 2022. Next Glass ranked these breweries based on absolute growth (number of check-ins) and percentage growth from 2020 to 2022. Each brewery on the list recorded a minimum of 500 check-ins each year.

It’s no surprise that breweries are experiencing a boom in foot traffic years after the onset of the pandemic, but some are seeing more success than others. Delaware-based First State Brewing Company recorded the biggest jump in percentage growth in 2022, rising over 3,000 percent to 20,073 visits in 2022. Xül Beer Co. in Knoxville, Tenn. captured the second spot, with an increase of 1,328 percent over 2020 visits. Fidens Brewing Company topped the individual check-in list with a whopping 119,455 check-ins in 2022 — an increase of over 100,000 visits compared to 2020.

Keep reading to see Untappd’s fastest-growing breweries in the United States.

Rank Brewery State 2020 – 2022 Increase (Check-Ins) 1 Fidens Brewing Co. New York 105,653 2 Tripping Animals Brewing Co. Florida 55,144 3 Dewey Beer Company Deleware 50,756 4 BrewDog USA Ohio 43,612 5 Root + Branch Brewing New York 34,978 6 Drekker Brewing Company North Dakota 34,869 7 Minhas Craft Brewery Wisconsin 34,030 8 Hop Valley Brewing Company Oregon 34,009 9 North Park Beer Company California 32,428 10 Xül Beer Co Tennessee 29,544 11 Magnanimous Brewing Florida 27,171 12 Iron Hill Brewery Pennsylvania 23,729 13 Athletic Brewing Company Connecticut 23,360 14 Ever Grain Brewing Co. Pennsylvania 22,359 15 Tox Brewing Co. Connecticut 22,135 16 Woven Water Brewing Florida 21,409 17 State of Brewing Wisconsin 20,974 18 Skygazer Brewing Company Connecticut 20,786 19 First State Brewing Company Delaware 19,463 20 Maui Brewing Company Hawaii 19,011 21 Side Project Brewing Missouri 18,697 22 Beer Zombies Brewing Co. Nevada 18,486 23 The Drowned Lands Brewery New York 18,390 24 Young Blood Beer Company Wisconsin 16,645 25 Wiseacre Brewing Company Tennessee 15,319