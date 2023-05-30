U.S. breweries have seen an increase in foot traffic over the past two years, and some are bringing in more visitors than ever.
A recent report by parent company Next Glass reveals Untappd’s top 25 fastest-growing breweries in the U.S. The app, launched in 2010, allows beer drinkers to track the breweries they’ve visited, submit reviews, and interact with other users. It also provides data on key players in the brewing industry.
According to the new report, the app’s data reflected an increase in users’ brewery check-ins between 2020 and 2022. Next Glass ranked these breweries based on absolute growth (number of check-ins) and percentage growth from 2020 to 2022. Each brewery on the list recorded a minimum of 500 check-ins each year.
It’s no surprise that breweries are experiencing a boom in foot traffic years after the onset of the pandemic, but some are seeing more success than others. Delaware-based First State Brewing Company recorded the biggest jump in percentage growth in 2022, rising over 3,000 percent to 20,073 visits in 2022. Xül Beer Co. in Knoxville, Tenn. captured the second spot, with an increase of 1,328 percent over 2020 visits. Fidens Brewing Company topped the individual check-in list with a whopping 119,455 check-ins in 2022 — an increase of over 100,000 visits compared to 2020.
Keep reading to see Untappd’s fastest-growing breweries in the United States.
|Rank
|Brewery
|State
|2020 – 2022 Increase (Check-Ins)
|1
|Fidens Brewing Co.
|New York
|105,653
|2
|Tripping Animals Brewing Co.
|Florida
|55,144
|3
|Dewey Beer Company
|Deleware
|50,756
|4
|BrewDog USA
|Ohio
|43,612
|5
|Root + Branch Brewing
|New York
|34,978
|6
|Drekker Brewing Company
|North Dakota
|34,869
|7
|Minhas Craft Brewery
|Wisconsin
|34,030
|8
|Hop Valley Brewing Company
|Oregon
|34,009
|9
|North Park Beer Company
|California
|32,428
|10
|Xül Beer Co
|Tennessee
|29,544
|11
|Magnanimous Brewing
|Florida
|27,171
|12
|Iron Hill Brewery
|Pennsylvania
|23,729
|13
|Athletic Brewing Company
|Connecticut
|23,360
|14
|Ever Grain Brewing Co.
|Pennsylvania
|22,359
|15
|Tox Brewing Co.
|Connecticut
|22,135
|16
|Woven Water Brewing
|Florida
|21,409
|17
|State of Brewing
|Wisconsin
|20,974
|18
|Skygazer Brewing Company
|Connecticut
|20,786
|19
|First State Brewing Company
|Delaware
|19,463
|20
|Maui Brewing Company
|Hawaii
|19,011
|21
|Side Project Brewing
|Missouri
|18,697
|22
|Beer Zombies Brewing Co.
|Nevada
|18,486
|23
|The Drowned Lands Brewery
|New York
|18,390
|24
|Young Blood Beer Company
|Wisconsin
|16,645
|25
|Wiseacre Brewing Company
|Tennessee
|15,319
|Rank
|Brewery
|State
|2020 – 2022 Increase (Percentage)
|1
|First State Brewing Company
|Deleware
|3,191%
|2
|Xül Beer Co.
|Tennessee
|1,328%
|3
|The Seed: A Living Beer Project
|New Jersey
|1,222%
|4
|Trace Brewing
|Pennsylvania
|1,083%
|5
|Wrong Crowd Beer Company
|Pennsylvania
|1,056%
|6
|Big Truck Farm Brewery
|Maryland
|996%
|7
|Bricksworth Beer Co.
|Minnesota
|988%
|8
|Little Cottage Brewery
|Georgia
|967%
|9
|Woven Water Brewing
|Florida
|943%
|10
|Luce Line Brewing Co.
|Minnesota
|866%
|11
|Big Dog Craft Brewing
|Pennsylvania
|797%
|12
|Fidens Brewing Co.
|New York
|765%
|13
|HUDL Brewing Company
|Nevada
|725%
|14
|The Big Friendly
|Oklahoma
|700%
|15
|Crushed By Giants
|Illinois
|698%
|16
|Troubles End Brewing
|Pennsylvania
|692%
|17
|Meanwhile Brewing Company
|Texas
|687%
|18
|Nost Brewing Project
|Virginia
|658%
|19
|Magnanimous Brewing
|Florida
|631%
|20
|Coastal Fermentory
|Virginia
|606%
|21
|Minhas Craft Brewery
|Wisconsin
|604%
|22
|Lone River
|Texas
|603%
|23
|Mechanical Brewery
|New Jersey
|601%
|24
|Nevada Brew Works
|Nevada
|561%
|25
|Paperback Brewing Company
|California
|539%