Picture this: You’re preparing an at-home brunch for a sunny Sunday morning. Eggs? Check. Avocado toast? Check. Orange juice for mimosas? Check.

Sparkling wine? Uh-oh.

Currently, New York liquor store sales start at 12 p.m. on Sundays, but new legislation may allow consumers to purchase that last-minute Champagne starting at 10 a.m.

On May 24, the state Senate unanimously voted to advance Senate Bill S3106, which extends the sale times of liquor and wine stores. Currently, the state allows restaurants and bars to serve drinks for on-premise consumption starting 10 a.m. on Sundays. Grocery store sales begin at 8 a.m.

This measure accompanies the recent comeback of to-go liquor sales, which were reinstated in the 2022-2023 budget by Gov. Kathy Hochul in April 2022. It appears that the pandemic precaution, which launched spring 2020, could remain a facet of New York nightlife.

Takeout drinks are legal for at least the next three years, provided that they accompany a “substantial food item.” The recent guidance also provides more clear, detailed language on what exactly constitutes a food item — ordering only a bag of chips or candy bar doesn’t fly under the new law.

New Yorkers who haven’t been permitted to order to-go cocktails since June 2021 can rejoice in their expanded potential for purchasing options.

The liquor sales measure now sits with the state Assembly, which could make a decision in the coming days. If approved, it travels to the governor’s desk.

