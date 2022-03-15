A woman stole a $4,000 bottle of Cognac from the bar of San Jose steakhouse Mount Hamilton Grandview Restaurant, and police are still searching for the unidentified suspect.

Given the steep price tag on the 100-year-old Louis XIII Cognac, police have deemed the crime a felony grand theft. The manager called the incident “very well-choreographed” and involving other accomplices. KTVU reported that the woman was a patron at the restaurant in a party of ten.

Video surveillance footage captured the woman walking out with the bottle last Tuesday. But the restaurant didn’t notice the bottle’s absence until two days later, after which they notified authorities.

“They realized that it was missing and had to backtrack and look at the video footage to see someone stole the bottle of alcohol from behind the bar,” deputy Russell Davis, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the Los Angeles Times.