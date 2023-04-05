Here’s an excuse to pick up a Crave Case: Evil Genius Beer Company and White Castle are teaming up on yet another unconventional brew.

Main Character Energy, a six percent ABV Hazy Kiwi Dragon Fruit IPA, is set to hit retail shelves in early April per the brand’s March 30 press release. The launch marks the second collaboration between the two brands, following the 2022 release of a tangerine IPA dubbed It Hits Different.

Main Character Energy combines Simcoe and Strata hops into a zesty, fruit-forward hazy IPA. According to the release, its flavors pair best with White Castle’s signature Sliders.

“Both Evil Genius and White Castle have long been innovators in their respective spaces,” Evil Genius co-founder Trevor Hayward states in the release. “With the success of the first beer, we knew we had to lean into our shared talent for creativity to up the ante and deliver a truly special product.”

The limited-edition release will be available through alcohol delivery services, in stores, and on tap in states where Evil Genius is sold. A six-pack is currently listed at a suggested retail price of $11.99.

Evil Genius Beer Company, founded in 2022, is known for its tongue-in-cheek labels and bold flavor offerings. The brand has collaborated on limited-release brews with other national chains, the most recent being a seasonal Oktoberfest release with Auntie Anne’s.