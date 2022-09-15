Espolòn’s newest launch is a tribute to its late founder, Maestro Tequilero Cirilo Oropeza.

Cristalino Espolón is inspired by one of Oropeza’s last passion projects, according to a Sept. 14 press release. Made with water sourced from Los Altos de Jalisco in Mexico, Cristalino conjures images of the region’s crystal-clear cenotes.

The blended tequila features the brand’s signature añejo expression with “a touch” of extra añejo. The spirit is lightly filtered through charcoal — just enough to blend its flavors while retaining its unique characteristics. The result is a smooth tequila with notes of caramel, agave, and an oak finish, according to the brand. Espolòn recommends sipping the spirit neat to fully experience its complex profile.

“Espolòn’s Cristalino is a testament to our late founder, Maestro Cirilo, who has proven that a truly authentic tequila experience is achievable only through time and passion,” Sean Yelle, senior marketing director at Campari Group USA, states in the release. “A project years in the making, our Cristalino was created using both traditional and modern techniques, resulting in a one-of-a-kind liquid that celebrates Espolòn’s rich heritage and Cirilo’s trailblazing spirit.”

The bottle’s design also references the crystalline nature of the spirit; a transparent vessel allows light to illuminate an illustration of the brand’s rooster logo.

The Espolòn Cristalino limited release is now available at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

A pop-up immersive event, Urban Cenote, will introduce tequila lovers in New York City to the new product. The three-day event, hosted Sept. 21–23, will feature performances from Latinx artists, educational exhibits, and other attractions inspired by the cenotes of Mexico. As of Sept. 15, the event is sold out.